B4 Berry, Grape

December 13, 2017
KEYWORDS antioxidants / caffeine-free / dietary supplements / electrolytes / hangover prevention / vitamins and minerals
B4, a non-caffeinated liquid dietary supplement that helps prevent the after-effects of consuming alcohol, is celebrating its one-year anniversary by releasing two new flavors with redesigned packaging. Starting in January, Berry and Grape will be available, along with the original Orange flavor, the company says. Drinking a can of B4 prior to consuming alcohol fortifies the body with electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins, plant extracts, antioxidants and minerals, the company says. Filled with B vitamins, glutathione and milk thistle, the supplement also provides metabolic energy, it adds. The product is packaged in 8.4-ounce slim cans available in Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Kansas, Louisiana and Georgia, as well as online at DrinkB4.com, with plans to expand to California and Arizona in early 2018.

B4, Orlando, Fla.
Email: info@drinkb4.com
Internet: www.drinkb4.com
Distribution: Select markets and online 

