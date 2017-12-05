Starbucks launches Project Give Good

Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. is giving a little extra good to its customers this holiday season. The company launched its biggest giveaway ever with Project Give Good, it says.

Starbucks will surprise customers by handing out $1 million worth of Starbucks Cards throughout the month, grant instant Gold status in Starbucks Rewards to anyone who makes a purchase using their mobile app or a registered Starbucks Card, and launch its fourth annual Starbucks for Life Sweepstakes, the company says.

Starbucks “Give Good” squads will be out and about in their red-and-green aprons to deliver surprise gifts of $20 Starbucks Cards during community celebrations across the United States throughout December.

“The inspiration behind Project Give Good is simple, we want to brighten the holidays and delight our customers,” said Kris Engskov, executive vice president of U.S. Retail for Starbucks, in a statement. “We hope the gift of a Starbucks Card will give customers the opportunity to take a break or catch up with a loved one over coffee.”

Throughout the month, Starbucks baristas across the country also will be giving away a total of 50,000 $20 Starbucks Cards at community celebrations such as tree-lighting ceremonies to local caroling events. The locations and dates of the Starbucks Card giveaways will vary.

“The holidays are here and good is in the air. We hope Project Give Good will continue all the good in our communities and keep it going and growing, because good is contagious and giving is too,” Engskov said.

Additionally, consumers who make a purchase at Starbucks using their mobile app or a registered Starbucks Card in December will automatically earn Gold status in Starbucks Rewards for a year (some restrictions apply), the company says. This gift is the fastest way to earn free food and drinks at participating Starbucks stores. Gold members earn rewards by collecting Stars that are redeemable for free food and drinks, it adds.

The company also announced Starbucks for Life sweepstakes. Starting Dec. 5, Starbucks Rewards members have an opportunity to win prizes, including Starbucks for Life, Starbucks for a Year, Starbucks for a Month, Starbucks for a Week and millions of Bonus Stars, it says. This year, there are new ways to earn bonus game plays with new challenges and ways to instantly win prizes such as food, beverages and select merchandise. Also new this is year, Starbucks customers who are not Starbucks Rewards members can enter their email for a chance to win one Starbucks for Life prize, it adds.

“Starbucks for Life” means the winner will receive a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item redeemable at participating Starbucks stores in the United States, the company says. Alcoholic beverages are excluded.

Entrants can receive a maximum of two plays a day, plus, other bonus opportunities to earn additional plays, it adds.