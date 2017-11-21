Readers name their favorite new beverage of October

Heritage brands are finding more ways to ensure consumers who are looking for something new and exciting will find favor with storied brands through new product innovation. In the recent Readers’ Choice: New Product of the Month poll for October, we saw that the readers of Beverage Industry feel the same way.

With 35 percent of the vote, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee, which is manufactured by World of Coffee Inc., won the monthly poll. The medium-roast coffee is infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, featuring distinct caramel and vanilla notes from the whiskey, the company says. A ground coffee available in both regular and decaffeinated varieties, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee does not contain alcohol.

Placing second in the poll with 30 percent of the vote was Darigold Inc.’s Heat 'N Serve Hot Cocoa. A new seasonal product, Heat 'N Serve Hot Cocoa is made with whole milk, cream, real cocoa and liquid sugar, the product offers a creamy hot cocoa that can be heated on the stove top, in the microwave or with a milk steamer, the company says.

Rounding out the Top 3 is Green-Go Hint of Lemon Organic Cactus Water, which received 9 percent of the vote. A zero-calorie, USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified beverage, the cactus water is derived from the nutrient-rich paddle of the nopal, or prickly pear, cactus, and features a hint of lemon juice, the company says.

With the calendar nearing the end, only two polls remain for new products released in 2017. Visit www.bevindustry.com starting Dec. 6 to vote in the Readers’ Choice: New Product of the Month poll for November. Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 18.