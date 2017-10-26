New ProductsTea and Coffee

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee

October 26, 2017
KEYWORDS flavored coffee / ground coffee / Jack Daniel's / non-alcoholic beverages
World of Coffee Inc. now offers Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee, a premium, 100 percent Arabica coffee. The medium-roast coffee is infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. The distinct caramel and vanilla notes of Jack Daniel’s No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey are evident in the coffee’s flavor, the company says. A ground coffee available in both regular and decaffeinated varieties, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee does not contain alcohol. The product is packaged in 1.5-ounce gift bags and 8.8-ounce collectible tins, which retail for $4.99 and $19.99, respectively.

World of Coffee Inc., Stirling, N.J.
Telephone: 908/647-1218
Internet: www.jackdanielscoffee.com
Distribution: National
Ingredients: 100 Percent Arabica coffee, natural and artificial flavors, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

