Dunkin’ Donuts releases new flavored coffee

Dunkin' Donuts Coffee at Home, a brand of The J.M. Smucker Co., Orrville, Ohio, announced Dulce De Leche Cookie flavored coffee is the newest addition to the Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Series coffee lineup.

Determined by the "Vote for Your Flavorite" promotion, which kicked off in late August, the brand invited fans to receive samples of three new flavors, vote for their "flavorite" and register for an opportunity to win $5,000 or a year's worth of Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Series coffee.

The three flavors that fans could vote for were Blueberry Pancake, a spin on a breakfast classic; Dulce De Leche Cookie, a creamy, rich and smooth caramel flavor; and Coconut Caramel, a flavor where tropical taste meets silky sweetness.

"Dulce De Leche Cookie flavored coffee is the perfect addition to our Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Series lineup, and we couldn't be happier that it was selected by our fans," said Maribeth Burns, vice president of corporate communications for The J.M. Smucker Co., in a statement. "This promotion is part of our ongoing commitment to innovate and identify ways that we can continue to deliver a variety of formats, blends and flavors of coffee that can be enjoyed easily at home."

Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Series coffee is available at local grocers for a suggested retail price of $9.99 for an 11-ounce bag. Dulce De Leche Cookie flavored coffee joins other delicious Bakery Series varieties, including Caramel Coffee Cake Flavored Coffee, Chocolate Glazed Donut Flavored Coffee, Cinnamon Coffee Roll Flavored Coffee and Vanilla Cupcake Flavored Coffee.