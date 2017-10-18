New ProductsJuice & Juice Drinks

Green-Go Hint of Lemon Organic Cactus Water

October 18, 2017
Launching its first product in the market, Green-Go introduced its Hint of Lemon Organic Cactus Water in select markets. A zero-calorie, USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified beverage, the cactus water is derived from the nutrient-rich paddle of the nopal, or prickly pear, cactus, and features a hint of lemon juice, the company says. Green-Go Hint of Lemon Organic Cactus Water is packaged in 16.9-ounce Tetra-Paks with a suggested retail price of $2.99.

Green-Go, Napa, Calif.
Telephone: 707/944-2039
Internet: https://drinkgreen-go.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Filtered water, organic nopal puree, nopal natural flavor and organic lemon juice concentrate. 

