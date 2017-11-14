Clean-label function on display at SupplySide West 2017

With the theme of “Where science and strategy intersect,” SupplySide West 2017 brought together more than 15,000 ingredient suppliers and buyers Sept. 25-29 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. More than 1,200 companies exhibited this year, highlighting their latest innovations.

The following are some highlights from the 2017 tradeshow:

Chicago-based Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) showcased its range of solutions in several on-trend, functional beverages. A sweet rosemary tea highlighted ADM’s green tea extract, SweetRight Stevia, VerySweet Monk Fruit, natural flavors and citric acid; a tropical mango drink featured its SweetRight Stevia, natural flavors, functional plant-based extract, natural taste modifier and Novatol vitamin E; and a plant-powered frappe showcased several of ADM’s solutions including Fibersol, Clarisoy, SweetRight Stevia and its cold-brew coffee extract.

ADM/Matsutani, the joint venture between ADM and Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., highlighted its Fibersol brand, a soluble dietary fiber ingredient. Fibersol can be formulated with all beverage products and requires minimal formulation and process adjustments, the companies say. The ingredient was featured in a cold-brew coffee concept with 6 grams of plant-based fiber in a serving.

Basking Ridge, N.J.-based Arla Foods Ingredients released results from a survey of active consumers that was conducted by researchers at Lindberg International and commissioned by Arla, about their use of and knowledge about whey protein. The company also highlighted its portfolio of whey protein hydrolysates for sports nutrition.

AIDP, City of Industry, Calif., focused on gut, skin and brain health solutions, highlighting three of its ingredients: PreticX, a prebiotic that improves the firmicutes/bacteroidetes ratio, which can lead to improved metabolic control and weight management; Naticol, a marine collagen type I, which supports the rejuvenation of the body’s own collagen and can result in tighter, firmer and smoother-looking skin; and Magtein Magnesium L-Threonate, a clinically proven and patented cognitive health ingredient.

Itasca, Ill.-based Ajinomoto North America Inc. showcased Advantame, its ultra-high potency sweetener. Advantame offers a clean sugar-like taste, acts as a flavor enhancer, can be used in sugar reductions and blended with high-potency sweeteners, and requires no special labeling, the company says.

Applied Food Sciences Inc., Austin, Texas, emphasized organic caffeine via the green coffee bean and guayusa, highlighting its Amatea Guayusa Extract, JAVA.g Green Coffee Extract, PurCaf Organic Caffeine and PurTea Organic Green Tea Extract.

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Artemis International focused on the use of elderberry and other dark berries for year-round immune support because of the large amount of antioxidants found in these types of berries. The company spotlighted its elderberry and aronia berry ingredient solutions, including liquid concentrates and powders.

BI Nutraceuticals, Long Beach, Calif., emphasized its performance ingredients and extracts, and showcased its capabilities in two concept beverages: an energizing aloe vera shot, featuring BI’s Lucuma Powder Extract, Guayusa Powder Extract and Yerba Mate P.E 20% Natural Caffeine; and a chocolate almond milk with lentil protein to highlight BI’s Lentil Protein 55%, Organic Lucuma Fruit Powder and Cinnamon Powder.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.-based Blue California reintroduced its ErgoActive natural L-ergothioneine, a natural amino acid, which offers antioxidant, anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits along with the ability to help prevent and combat oxidative stress, the company says. It also promoted its BC-DHQ Dihydroquercetin, a water-soluble flavonoid that can act as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and color stabilizer.

Cargill, Minneapolis, shared results from its proprietary consumer research on perceptions related to clean label and sugar reduction. It also promoted its sweetener solutions for reducing or eliminating sugars with several prototypes, including a zero-calorie cola made with the company’s new EverSweet sweetener and a vanilla chai flavored beverage made with ViaTech stevia and Zerose erythritol.

Kona, Hawaii-based CoffeeFruit Pure launched its premium CoffeeFruit Pure ingredient at the tradeshow. CoffeeFruit Pure is an antioxidant-rich super fruit ingredient that is available as a liquid, powder or tea cut, with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplement and personal care products, the company says.

New Century, Kan.-based DuPont Nutrition & Health emphasized its innovation capabilities in a cocolactic lime smoothie, which was a fermented, plant-based beverage with 8 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and less than 100 calories in a serving. The company also promoted its new Supro XT 55 Isolated Soy Protein, as well as its extensive portfolio of functional ingredient solutions.

DSM, Parsippany, N.J., focused on the nutritional benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. The company highlighted its life’sDHA, life’sOmega and Meg-3 omega-3 solutions in concept beverages that contained either 720 or 1,500 mg of EPA/DHA.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Flavorchem Corp. featured its cold brew extract in a ready-to-drink mocha cold-brew coffee, which also included the company’s dark chocolate and vanilla natural-WONF flavors and natural brown color. The company also highlighted its Non-GMO Project Verified flavors.

FutureCeuticals, Momence, Ill., promoted its rebranded coffee berry ingredient — Cascara. Encouraging clean labels with claims from organic, whole foods, it also highlighted TruServe organic whole food powders, which deliver real USDA fruit and vegetable servings in a convenient dose, the company says.

Ganeden Inc., Mayfield Heights, Ohio, highlighted GanedenBC30 (bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086), a stable probiotic. It also promoted its new Staimune (inactivated bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086), an immune health supporting ingredient that utilizes the inactivated cells of GanedenBC30, it says.

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa-based Gelita USA Inc. promoted its portfolio of collagen peptides and discussed their protein properties. The company’s portfolio includes solutions for body toning, beauty from within, joint health, bone health and connective tissue improvement, it says.

Glanbia Nutritionals, Carlsbad, Calif., focused on the protein trend. The company emphasized its BevEdge Pea Protein, SatieTein milk protein isolate and ProTherma agglomerated hydrolyzed whey protein.

Commerce, Calif.-based Gold Coast Ingredients Inc. showcased its natural flavors, taste and appearance modifiers, and sensation intensifiers. It offered peach flavored and raspberry flavored energy shots, with energy derived from ginseng.

Hilmar Ingredients, Hilmar, Calif., highlighted the benefits of shelf-stable whey protein beverages for on-the-go-convenience with a chocolate flavored dairy protein concept drink, featuring Hilmar 8350 Whey Protein Hydrolysate, Hilmar 8200 Whey Protein Concentrate and Hilmar 5000 Natural Lactose. Highlighting women’s nutrition and the potential of protein in energy drinks, it also featured a pomegranate hibiscus tea protein energy drink prototype made with Hilmar 9020 Whey Protein Isolate.

Ingredion, Westchester, Ill., focused on sugar reduction as well as nutrition trends. It offered a concept no-sugar-added mango smoothie, which contained its mango puree, Sweet Squash 200, Enliten Reb A 95% Stevia sweetener, Vitessence Pulse CT 3602 faba bean protein and lemon juice concentrate; and a no-sugar-added Marion blackberry iced tea, which showcased its new Bestevia Reb M stevia leaf sweetener and Kerr Concentrates’ Marion blackberry juice concentrate.

Beloit, Wis.-based Kerry Ingredients promoted its ProDiem plant protein, along with its NutriVie range of nutritional lipid powders. Both ingredients were featured in a double fudge wellness beverage. A peppermint mocha active lifestyle beverage highlighted NutriVie MCT, Emulgold Fiber and Ultranor. Kerry also showcased its Wellmune ingredient in a cherry hibiscus ImmuniTea, which also included its Fruit Crystals and TasteSense solutions.

Kyowa Hakko USA Inc., New York, unveiled a new booth at the tradeshow. At its booth, the company spotlighted solutions to support brain, immune, sports and heart health.

Layn Corp., Newport Beach, Calif., announced its expansion in the Latin American market through a partnership with Jia, a Guatemala-based producer of proprietary sweetener blends, at the tradeshow. The company also emphasized its portfolio of natural stevia and monk fruit sweeteners, including Go Stevia, Go-Louo, RubuSweet and Lovia.

Greensboro, N.C.-based Mother Murphy’s Laboratories Inc. emphasized its vanilla extract alternatives as well as its capabilities in nutraceutical, sports nutrition and beverage applications. The company also highlighted its Bitter Blocker and Bittermask.

Prinova, Carol Stream, Ill., highlighted functionality in a series of concept beverages. A mojito alert beverage premix powder showcased its natural bitter blocker and lime and mojito flavors. Reginator, a blend of nine amino acids with argininge that helps promote muscle health and strength, was displayed in a wild berry flavored sports beverage. As the exclusive distributor of Essentia’s new USDA Organic certified bone broth, Prinova also offered a chocolate flavored organic bone broth protein drink concept.

Danvers, Mass.-based Prova promoted its vanilla extracts and flavors as well as vanilla alternatives, specifically highlighting its Provanil, an easy-to-use alternative to vanillin.

Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Rembrandt Nutritionals showcased its Rempro 8090 egg protein isolate, which is virtually flavorless and offered in dried and instant formats.

SensoryEffects, Maryland Heights, Mo., focused on clean-label functionality, highlighting meal replacement and recovery drink products that featured its VitaCholine.

Wauconda, Ill.-based Synergy Flavors highlighted indulgent flavors in clean-label applications, and offered a turmeric Mexican hot chocolate with protein concept beverage.

Taiyo International Inc., Minneapolis, re-instilled its SunFiber ingredient’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmation of qualification as a dietary fiber under the FDA’s more stringent definition. Additionally, the company promoted its matcha powder, SunActive, SunAmla, Sunphenon and Suntheanine.

White Marsh, Md.-based TIC Gums highlighted its clean-label stabilizer solutions for powdered protein beverages in a chocolate instant plant-protein drink, which featured Ticaloid Ultrasmooth CL and 9 grams of protein in each 8-ounce serving.

Virginia Dare, Brooklyn, N.Y., focused on its Taste Collaborations platform. It offered two protein-enhanced, low-sugar concept beverages featuring indulgent flavor profiles: a raspberry cheesecake protein shake and a red velvet protein shake.

Concord, Mass.-based Welch’s Global Ingredients Group emphasized innovative applications for Concord grape ingredients in the nutrition category. It highlighted its FruitWorx Concord grape juice powder and Concord grape superfruit juices and purees.

SupplySide West 2018 is scheduled to take place Nov. 6-10 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. BI