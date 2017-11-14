Bell Flavors & Fragrances releases vegan-inspired flavors
Green Energy flavors designed for protein shakes
Green & Tasty
Recognizing the growth of health-and-wellness and vegan trends, Bell Flavors & Fragrances EMEA united both when developing Green Energy, a mixture of well-known and innovative taste impressions for a variety of vegan flavor combinations for use in protein shakes. Bell has done research on the protein type and now is presenting these unique and innovative flavor combinations. The completely natural and vegan range of flavors was developed especially for protein shakes, giving them an intensive top note and rounding off taste, the company says. In order to mask the bitter taste of the protein base, Bell uses a special Bitterblock suitable for this kind of application, it adds. Variations include Vanilla & Pear, Pineapple & Coconut, and Spicy Chai Latte.
Bell Flavors & Fragrances, 500 Academy Drive, Northbrook, Ill. 60062;
847/291-8300; bellff.com.
