Astral Tequila introduces smart bottle

Astral Tequila, a brand of New York-based Davos Brands, announced that it will introduce smart bottles of its spirit to engage with consumers in-store and deliver customized digital experiences with the tap of a smartphone, it says.

The interactive spirits bottles are part of a collaboration with Thin Film Electronics ASA, a near-field communications (NFC) mobile marketing solutions provider.

Beginning this month, the bottles, which feature a custom, NFC-enabled neck collar, will be on store shelves in retail outlets throughout California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Georgia. While in-store at the point of sale, consumers will be able to tap their smartphones to bottles of Astral Tequila to initiate exclusive content, including original video from Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor best known for his former role as "The Most Interesting Man in The World."

Astral gave a preview of its partnership with Goldsmith this past June during a video message directed by David Lipman. "I told you I don't always drink beer," said Goldsmith. "I prefer tequila – Astral Tequila."