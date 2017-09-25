Launching its first product line in the United States, Smooch Beverages USA Inc. debuted its Fusion Vodka and Tequila brand in California and other select markets. At 30 percent alcohol by volume, Fusion combines the company’s six-time distilled Smooch Vodka and 100 percent agave Arriba Tequila. The product line is available in seven varieties: Original, Blackcurrant, Cherry, Caramel, Maple, Bubblegum and Lime. Fusion Vodka and Tequila is packaged in 750-ml and 1.75-liter aluminum bottles, which retail for $29.99 and $49.99, respectively.

