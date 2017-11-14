Social media analysis highlights millennials’ beverage choices

If you based your opinions on what gets talked about in the mainstream news media, you might think millennials have all the buying power. That’s because so many market research firms are trying to figure out which trends are influencing this diverse generation.

In a recent report from Chicago-based CBD Marketing titled “Maddening, Marvelous Millennials: Trends and Preferences in the Food, Beverage and Supplement Categories,” the market research firm analyzed 12.5 million social media posts and other online commentaries about food, beverage and supplements from those ages 18 to 35 for one year, which ended in August. (It should be noted that Beverage Industry recognizes millennials to be in the age range from 25 to 37 years old, and those younger to be part of the iGeneration).

In this broader definition of millennials, the market research firm analyzed 2.2 million online posts and comments in relation to millennials and beverages. The following are the “hot” beverage choices for millennials: bottled water (flavored, sparkling and still); plant-based milks; better-for-you beverages for energy, immunity and digestive health; alternative juices (aloe, coconut and blends); teas (green tea and kombucha); and cold-brew coffee.

As far as the beverages that are “not popular” with millennials, the analysis noted the following: carbonated soft drinks, milk, diet shakes, cranberry juice, apple juice, orange juice and plain coffee.

As part of the report, CBD stated: “Teas and coffee have replaced sugary drinks like soda and Gatorade. This group links what they drink to how they feel and quite literally drink to their health.”

The report also noted the popularity of the tea category. “One of the largest surprises in the beverage category was the popularity of tea over nearly every other beverage,” it stated. “Green tea, kombucha and even traditional hot lemon teas were favored heavily by millennials.”

If social media is any indication of what millennial consumers want, it is likely that we will see more innovation coming out of these beverage categories as beverage-makers look to reach this generation.