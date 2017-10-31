Beverage NewsCommentary

Readers name their favorite beverage of September

Tsamma Watermelon + Coconut Water Blend wins monthly poll

October 31, 2017
New age beverages are generating their fair share of attention in the U.S. market. In Beverage Industry’s Readers’ Choice: New Product of the Month poll for September, that trend continued.

Receiving 31 percent of the vote, Tsamma Watermelon + Coconut Water Blend was the most popular new product release in the monthly poll. Each 12-ounce bottle of the cold-pressed watermelon juice provides more than 500 mg of potassium and just less than 500 mg of L-citrulline, which helps reduce muscle fatigue, increase muscle recovery and fuel rapid hydration, the company says.

With 28 percent of the vote, CEO: Clean Energy Organics placed second in the poll. Sweetened with a blend of organic erythritol, sugar and monk fruit extract, the energy drink lineup provides energy from organic green coffee bean extract.

Rounding out the Top 3 was Purity Organic Sparkling with 10 percent of the vote. The new lineup is offered in four flavors: Watermelon, Lemon, Mandarin Orange and Grapefruit.

The vote for products posted in October will begin Nov. 6 with the vote ending at 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 20.

