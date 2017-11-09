Pure Leaf Pure Matcha, Matcha with Ginger

Pure Leaf, a brand of Unilever, announced the launch of its first-ever home-brewed Matcha Teas. Sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified tea estates in Kagoshima, Japan, the two new matcha offerings from Pure Leaf — Pure Matcha and Matcha with Ginger — are available in pre-portioned, individually wrapped sachets. The teas are made with high-quality leaves that are shade-gown, plucked, dried and ground for a full-bodied, smooth taste, the company says. Sold in 12-count jars for a suggested retail price of $8.49, Pure Leaf Match Teas are available nationwide.

