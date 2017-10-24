Pure Leaf launches bagged matcha teas

Pure Leaf, a brand of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based Unilever, announced the launch of its first-ever home-brewed Matcha Teas. Sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified tea estates in Kagoshima, Japan, the two new matcha offerings from Pure Leaf — Pure Matcha and Matcha with Ginger — are available in pre-portioned, individually wrapped sachets to give tea lovers a perfect cup of Matcha every time, it says.

To ensure its genuine tea essence shines through, Pure Leaf Matcha is crafted from high-quality tea leaves that are simply shade-grown, plucked, dried and ground for a full-bodied, smooth taste, the company says. The high-quality herbs and spices found in Matcha with Ginger are specially selected and blended with fine matcha powder for a delicious ginger kick, it adds.

"As more Americans choose to make tea part of their daily routines, they are looking for an authentic home brewed tea experience at an accessible price," said George Hamilton, tea director at Unilever, in a statement. "Both uncompromised and uncomplicated, the new Pure Leaf home brewed Matcha Teas allow for consumers to enjoy high-quality matcha at home in just a few simple steps."

Sold in 12-count jars for a suggested retail price of $8.49, Pure Leaf home brewed Matcha Teas are available in grocery, mass market retailers and select club stores nationwide, as well as online via retailers at pureleaf.com.