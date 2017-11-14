Twinings announces new herbal teas

Twinings Tea, a brand of New York-based Twinings North America, is inviting tea drinkers to unwind with its three latest herbal tea blends: Lemon Delight, Berry Fusion and Buttermint.

To celebrate the launch of the new tea blends, Twinings partnered with national radio personality Delilah to encourage tea drinkers to "Be Your Best Blend" by taking a moment to relax and restore with a tea break.

"When life gets busy, it's important to take even just a few moments to slow down and unwind so that you can feel your best," Delilah said in a statement. "One of my favorite ways to relax is to enjoy a cup of Twinings herbal tea, which was why I was excited to partner with Twinings to encourage others to just take a moment to unwind and enjoy a calming tea break."

Stephen Twining, a 10th generation Twining, said: "The latest Twinings herbal teas have all been blended to capture different flavors and aromas to fit your every mood so you can feel your best while enjoying a tea break. What many may not know is that herbal teas are not actually tea, rather they are an infusion crafted from a combination of flowers, leaves, seeds, roots, fruits, herbs and spices, which creates a really unique blend and flavor."

Beginning with the finest ingredients sourced from around the world, these herbal blends have been expertly crafted by a team of master blenders to provide the perfect balance of taste, flavor and aroma, the company says.

Berry Fusion: Rosehips, hibiscus, orange and blackberry leaves, apple pieces, licorice root and natural berry fruit flavors are blended together for this tea.

Twinings herbal teas are available in leading grocery stores, mass merchandisers and specialty stores nationwide, and online at www.twiningsusa.com.