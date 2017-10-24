New ProductsTea and Coffee

Lipton Organic Black Tea

October 24, 2017
KEYWORDS Bagged tea / black tea / Lipton / organic / Rainforest Alliance
Lipton, a brand of Unilever United States Inc., introduced its newest bagged tea varietal: Lipton Organic Black Tea. The new organic tea is made with USDA Organic and Rainforest Alliance certified black tea leaves sourced from the Kenyan Highlands, the company says. The tea can be consumed hot or cold, it adds. Available nationwide packaged in boxes of 72 individually wrapped tea bags, Lipton Organic Black Tea has a suggested retail price of $4.

Unilever United States Inc., Englewood Cliffs, N.J.
Telephone: 800/298-5018
Internet: www.lipton.com/us/en/home.html
Distribution: National 

