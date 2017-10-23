Red Stripe launches Skip The Winter, Fly Away for Spring Break sweepstakes

Red Stripe, a brand within the Five Points Trading Co., a company of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, announced that it is inviting legal-drinking-aged (LDA) consumers to choose Red Stripe for a shot at a spring break getaway to the brand’s island home, where they can enjoy the carefree spirit that Jamaica offers all year round. Red Stripe’s ‘Skip the Winter, Fly away for Spring Break’ national sweepstakes program kicked off at retail and on-premise this month.

To promote the program, custom designed point-of-sale materials announcing the national sweepstakes will encourage consumers to enter to win a spring break flyaway trip to Jamaica, the company says. Consumers can enter by going to linkto.us/RedStripeVacation and following instructions. In addition to a chance at the grand prize trip to Jamaica, consumers can win one of more than 2,000 prizes, including T-shirts, hats, coolers and sun shelters, all perfect for a trip to the beach, it says. The grand prize trip to Jamaica will include flight, hotel, transportation and one authentic Jamaican excursion for a LDA winner and guest, it adds.

“Red Stripe is an iconic brand that wholly embodies the spirit of Jamaica and has captivated the hearts and minds of consumers across generations,” said Andrew Anguin, marketing manager of Caribbean Imports for Five Points Trading Co., in a statement. “We are excited to provide our fans with the chance to fly away to Jamaica and experience our spirit and culture first hand while offering our retail and on-premise partners a program that will keep their customers engaged and help drive incremental sales of Red Stripe beer, the No. 1 selling beer in Jamaica.”