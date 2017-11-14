New Packages

Absolut Vodka unveils holiday-inspired bottle

Vodka brand develops bright blue, sequin label

Absolut Vodka Sequin Bottle
Absolut Vodka released a limited-edition sequin bottle for the holidays.
November 14, 2017
KEYWORDS holiday packaging / label design / limited-edition packaging / Vodka
Holiday Happenings

Absolut Vodka released a limited-edition sequin bottle designed to provide a sharable moment that goes from sapphire to silver with a simple swipe, the company says. The limited-edition bottle is available in 750-ml and 1-liter sizes nationwide for a suggested retail price of $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.

