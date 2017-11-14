Glanbia releases hydrolyzed whey protein
ProTherma achieves protein fortification in hot ready-to-mix powdered applications
Hot and ready to mix
Glanbia Nutritionals launched ProTherma hydrolyzed whey protein for the hot ready-to-mix powdered beverage and food markets. ProTherma is an agglomerated hydrolyzed whey protein designed to withstand high temperatures, giving it the ability to stay soluble and stable when added to hot water. It functions better than conventional whey proteins, completely dissolving with no coagulation, according to the company. Consisting of 85 percent high-density, low-lactose protein, ProTherma is a convenient way to achieve protein fortification in hot ready-to-mix powdered applications including coffees, teas, hot chocolates, malt drinks, soups, oatmeals, coffee pods and coffee creamers, it adds. ProTherma is GRAS, kosher and halal approved.
Glanbia Nutritionals, 2480 Loker Ave. East, Carlsbad, Calif. 92010;
760/438-0089; glanbianutritionals.com.
