Ahoy Wines
The founders of Sonoma Cider announced their newest brand, Ahoy Wines. Ahoy offers three balanced, bright and enticing wine varietals from high-caliber American grapes: Red, White and Sparkling Rose. True to their mission, the founders have not confined the wine to a specific appellation, instead sourcing the best available grapes from throughout the country, the company says. The lineup is packaged in brightly colored cans, which feature Ahoy’s lighthouse icon in red for red wine, fuschia for rose wine, and turquoise for white wine. The recyclable, 8.4-ounce cans are offered in four-packs that have a suggested retail price of $13.99 at the Sonoma Cider taproom and select retail stores on the West Coast.
Sonoma Cider, Healdsburg, Calif.
Telephone: 707/433-8212
Internet: www.sonomacider.com
Distribution: Select markets
