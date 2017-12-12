Vintage Wine Estates acquires 3 wine brands

Vintage Wine Estates (VWE), Santa Rosa, Calif., announced an agreement to acquire three wine brands from Jayson Woodbridge: Layer Cake, Cherry Pie and If You See Kay. The deal is scheduled to close Jan. 2, 2018, the company says.

"These brands are an extraordinary addition to the Wine Estates portfolio," said Pat Roney, president and chief executive officer of VWE, in a statement. "They have struck a powerful chord with consumers who are drawn to the whimsical and provocative branding and stay for the remarkable quality."

Noted winemaker Jayson Woodbridge's concept for Layer Cake was to craft exquisite wines that are very approachable for everyday enjoyment. Since its inception in 2004, Layer Cake's mission has been to shock people about how good wine could be at the $15 price point, the company says. The range includes nine different varietals from key regions around the globe, all in the $10 to $15 price point: a Malbec from Argentina; an Italian Primitivo; an Australian Shiraz and Chardonnay; and a Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and Cabernet Sauvignon blend from California. The brand has received a positive reception from consumers and also from the critics, garnering 90-point scores and gold medals.

Created in 2008, Cherry Pie is a critically acclaimed Pinot Noir-centric brand, featuring single and multi-vineyard wines from top California Pinot Noir locations, according to the company. The brand has garnered numerous awards and accolades.

Layer Cake, Cherry Pie and If You See Kay represent a portfolio of 450,000-plus cases, the company says.

Jayson Woodbridge will remain in a consultant role for both winemaking and public relations for the Layer Cake and Cherry Pie varietals.

Woodbridge commented: "As the founder and winemaker, I am pleased and certain that my voice and vision will remain well stewarded by VWE's solid and committed winemaking team. It is gratifying to know that the wines will continue to express our unique quality and style going forward."

Long-standing VWE partner Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits will handle sales and marketing for Layer Cake, while Vintage Wine Estates' internal fine wine sales and marketing team will handle Cherry Pie and If You See Kay.

"We are very excited to soon be leading the sales and marketing of Layer Cake," said Peter Deutsch, chief executive officer of Deutsch Family, in a statement. "It is a great brand with excellent quality wines that compete in a price tier where we and our distributors know well how to win. In partnership with Pat Roney and his team, we will drive existing and new items as part of our mission to grow the brand."

Deutsch Family has had a long relationship with VWE. In 2011, Deutsch Family assumed the sales and marketing duties for its Napa Valley luxury brand, Girard.

Demeter Group, the San Francisco-based investment bank for premium wine and spirits companies, acted as exclusive financial advisor to One True Vine on its sale to VWE.