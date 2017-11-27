SodaStream releases alcohol concentrate

SodaStream International Ltd., Airport City, Israel, is announcing the launch of its limited-edition line, Sparkling Gold, a fine alcohol concentrate to be added to sparkling water. The sparkling drink resembles the taste of a fruity Riesling wine, the company says.

SodaStream Sparkling Gold limited edition is the result of an innovative development process, designed to enable consumers a variety of indulging, sparkling drinks, according to the company. An independent market research test with 100 participants was conducted in Germany in October 2017. The test established that 76 percent of people surveyed enjoyed the taste of SodaStream Sparkling Gold as much as or more than French Champagne brands Moet & Chardon and Veuve Clicquot, the company says.

"SodaStream is changing the way people drink. Millions of people around the globe enjoy using SodaStream to transform their ordinary tap water into fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button," said Daniel Birnbaum, chief executive officer of SodaStream, in a statement. "Fun and exciting concentrates give more users the opportunity to enjoy and even indulge in festive beverages this holiday season."

SodaStream Sparkling Gold contains 10 percent alcohol by volume when prepared using the recommended mixing ratio of one part Sparkling Gold concentrate to five parts sparkling water. Sparkling Gold is packaged in a 200-ml, gold-tinted glass bottle that creates 12 glasses of the alcohol beverage.

The product is exclusively available on the SodaStream Germany online shop at www.sodastream.de.