Jelly Jar Wines joins WX Brands

Jelly Jar Wines, a brand established in 2008 by fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker Andy Pestoni and his wife, Shannon, has joined the growing portfolio at WX Brands, Novato, Calif.

"We are excited to add Jelly Jar Wines to our lineup," WX Brands Chief Executive Officer Peter Byck said in a statement. "These are quality, approachable wines with tremendous consumer appeal."

Jelly Jar Wines are crafted in a food-friendly style that recalls the founders' family heritage, hearkening back to a time when Italian immigrants to the United States made their own wine to be enjoyed with family and friends around the table — often out of jelly jars instead of wineglasses, the company says. The brand's tagline reflects the warmth and optimism of its original story: "May your glass always be half full."

"We're excited for WX Brands to become the steward of Jelly Jar," said Shannon Pestoni. "We know it's the right fit to take the brand to the next level. Jelly Jar wines include a Zinfandel and a new Red Blend that will launch in the high growth ultra-premium price category of $15."

Jelly Jar Wines is the latest addition to the wine portfolio of WX Brands, including such brands as Bread & Butter, Jamieson Ranch Vineyards and Chronic Cellars.