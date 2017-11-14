Red blend wine bottled in chromed glass

Vintage car design

Tank Garage Winery unveiled Chrome Dreams, a 2015 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon-based red blend bottled in a chromed-glass wine bottle. An ode to the classic American automobile, the bottle features a mirrored surface and extruded winged wheel emblem inspired by iconic vintage cars and Americana metalwork, the company says. To achieve the aesthetic, Tank Garage Winery spent more than a year working with a packaging manufacturer to perfect the proprietary chroming process. Each clear-embossed resin seal is delicately formed and imported from Italy, it adds. “We wanted to go back to a time when cars weren’t just cars but artful vessels of freedom, carrying the American dream westward across Route 66. Classic cars were a direct reflection of our greatest hopes and dreams — we were inspired to bring that spirit of aspiration back with Chrome Dreams,” said James Harder, co-founder of Tank Garage Winery, in a statement. “From the wine to packaging, the entire experience is designed to create a sense of marvel. We are excited for wine drinkers to taste, collect and experience this incredible achievement in wine.” Fewer than 500 cases of Chrome Dreams have been produced, and the wine is exclusively available at the company’s service station winery and on its website, tankgaragewinery.com, for $75.