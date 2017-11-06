Premium plant-based protein drink launches

San Francisco-based Après launched a plant-based protein beverage specifically developed for premium whole-body replenishment. The beverage utilizes a proprietary blend of plant proteins, virgin coconut oil and coconut water in a shelf-stable format for convenient on-the-go consumption.

Après is a digital-first beverage company founded by Sonny McCracken and Darby Jackson, two health and fitness enthusiasts-turned-entrepreneurs that partnered together to address a clear void in the market, the company says.

Après is not directly targeting the traditional sports nutrition consumer. "It's our belief that modern wellness consumers, especially women, have been all but overlooked from a replenishment point-of-view," said McCracken, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, in a statement. "We spent more than a year working hand-in-hand with this consumer group to develop a product that could not only provide the clean label and nutrition they're looking for, but also deliver great taste."

Jackson's experience as a health coach also provided insight into the product’s target demographics’ needs. "I found my clients, 95 percent of whom were women, constantly asking for a clean, convenient, post-workout snack that would sustain them until their next meal," said Jackson, the company’s co-founder and chief marketing officer, in a statement. "Most women are looking for whole-body replenishment rather than just a protein shake, so it was important to create a functional formula that balances the protein component with other complementary ingredients."

Après is made with organic plant protein (13 grams in each 11-ounce bottle) from pea, chia, cacao and hemp. It's also formulated with organic virgin coconut oil that supplies sustainable energy through metabolic fats and organic coconut water that provides electrolyte hydration and a silky smooth texture. The low sugar (6 grams in each bottle), snack-sized beverage (180-190 calories in each bottle) is made with all vegan, kosher, non-GMO, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free ingredients, it says.

Après is available in three flavors — Mint Cacao, Sea Salt Chocolate and Chai Spiced Vanilla — in 11-ounce Tetra Pak cartons that are shelf-stable. Six-packs are available online for $34.50 ($5.95 a bottle) along with a variety of subscription packages.