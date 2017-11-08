In line with the launch of its partnership with the NFL, Lime-A-Rita, a brand of Anheuser Busch, introduced Pome-Granate-Rita. The fall/winter seasonal is an 8 percent alcohol-by-volume pomegranate Margarita in a can. The flavored malt beverage combines the tart taste of pomegranate juice with the brand’s Margarita mix, it says. Each 8-ounce can contains 195 calories and 22.8 carbohydrates, it adds. Pome-Granate-Rita is packaged in 12-packs of 8-ounce cans nationwide.

