Beverage companies reach out in wake of Hurricane Harvey

In past columns, I’ve discussed the power of philanthropy. In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which hit southeastern Texas and Florida, respectively, beverage companies have embraced their abilities to raise funds for a cause or donate themselves to help those in Texas, Louisiana and Florida who were impacted by the storms’ devastation.

Since the hurricanes hit, my inbox has been flooded with news of the efforts beverage companies are making to help. Among them, Nestlé Waters North America offered large-scale bottled water donations in the days following the natural disasters.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka activated several opportunities for people to help as well. The company partnered with the American Red Cross to match all donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000. It also partnered with the Austin Disaster Relief Network to provide Tito’s trucks to the network, which delivered supplies to families in need in affected areas.

But it didn’t stop there. In line with the brand’s love of animals, Vodka For Dog People, Tito’s pet cause program, donated $10,000 to Austin Pets Alive, a local animal shelter that rescued hundreds of animals from affected areas.

Taking it a step further, Bacardi Ltd. and the Bacardi family announced a commitment of $3 million to disaster relief efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, as well as earthquakes in Mexico. The company dedicated $2 million in cash and other assistance to Puerto Rico, and the remaining $1 million to local relief agencies in Florida, the Caribbean islands, The Bahamas and Mexico, it says.

These are but a few examples of how the beverage industry is making a difference to those impacted by these recent natural disasters. It’s humbling to see so many in the industry reaching out and using their influence to help those who are most in need.