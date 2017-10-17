Talking Rain debuts new products at NACS 2017

Talking Rain Beverage Co., Preston, Wash., will share two major announcements at the 2017 National Association of Convenience Stores Show (NACS), which takes place Oct. 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago. In addition to the debut of Sparkling Ice’s Ginger Lime, the company, in partnership with Tata Global Beverages, is introducing Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, which will be distributed in the United States through Sparkling Ice’s independent direct-store distribution (DSD) network.

“Our commitment to offering a variety of unique products, flavors and experiences reflects our dedication to continuously delighting our consumers,” said Marcus Smith, president of Talking Rain Beverage Co., in a statement. “Since we’re seeing a growing interest in bolder flavors like ginger, we wanted to develop a unique and refreshing Ginger Lime flavor to meet the desires of our consumers. We’re thrilled to introduce our newest flavor to convenience store retailers at this year’s NACS Show and look forward to continuing our growth by increasing our convenience store partnerships, both nationally and internationally.”

Featured in the Cool New Products Showcase, Ginger Lime is the newest addition to the Sparkling Ice brand portfolio, which is flavored with real ginger and is balanced with just the right amount of fizz, it adds. Sparkling Ice Ginger Lime will begin rolling out into retail locations nationwide in early 2018.

The company also is introducing Himalayan Natural Mineral Water in pilot markets in the United States starting Jan. 1, 2018, as part of a strategic alliance with Tata Global Beverages.

Himalayan Natural Mineral Water is a premium sourced water, from a pure and pristine underground moving stream aquifer, which is about 400 feet below the surface of the Himalayan mountain range, it says. Every drop travels through layers of rock, sand and silt during the course of 20 years, according to the company. These layers act as natural filters during this 20-year journey and allow the water to accumulate essential minerals from which it acquires its unique composition and taste, it adds.

As a result of the new Ginger Lime flavor and alliance with Tata Global Beverages, Sparkling Ice will increase opportunities for new distribution and sales channels for the brand within the convenience industry. Sparkling Ice now is available in nine countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, The Republic of Ireland, Costa Rica, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The Himalayan Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Ice’s new Ginger Lime can be sampled at the Sparkling Ice booth (North Hall No. 2114) where Chris Hall, Talking Rain’s newly appointed chief operating officer, will be present.

Hall has been with the company for more than 10 years and previously served as vice president of sales at Talking Rain. During Hall’s time at the company, he’s helped to secure some of Sparkling Ice’s top retailers to date, in addition to achieving the company’s goal of 100 percent DSD coverage and distribution in the Midwest and Northeast markets.