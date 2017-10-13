Crystal Geyser releases anniversary packaging

Commemorating its 40th year in business, Crystal Geyser Water Co. announced the re-introduction of its classic glass bottle of Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. Sourced and bottled in California, it speaks to the company’s future and legacy of purity, quality and family traditions. The packaging is available in 12-ounce and 1-liter bottles. A 1-liter bottle has a suggested retail price of $2. “For our founders, finding the best tasting water in the world was only just the beginning,” said Judy Yee, Crystal Geyser executive vice president of marketing and innovation, in a statement. “For 40 years, we’ve brought people together. We’ve been at your table, sharing in the big celebrations and the everyday moments in between. We’re proud of our products and our team, but at the end of the day, we believe it’s the shared joy and connection with others that puts a little extra sparkle in our lives.”