Captain Morgan Spiced Rum updates bottle design

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum released a new bottle design. Updates were made to the embossing, cap and label to give the rum brand a modern look, the company says. The new embossing highlights the Captain Morgan logo, while the updated cap canvas design depicts more of the Captain’s adventure, it adds. The Captain himself has a revamped look on the label as well, proudly standing on the branded barrel. The label also features a cigar band, which is used to showcase the variant name. Lastly, gold foils are woven throughout the label to give the bottle a more premium look. The full line of Captain Morgan products in all sizes received the updated design to fit within a more modern brand visual identity, making it easier for consumers to choose which Captain works for them, the company says.