Bonta’s new packaging contain more focused branding

Bontá, a beverage brand made with plant-based, Mediterranean-sourced ingredients, announced that it upgraded its bottle and package design to offer consumers a more focused message and brand proposition with product benefits that are easier to understand, it says. Clean, light labels have been utilized to better convey the Mediterranean culture of Bontá. Sporting a new bottle designed to naturally fit in the palm of your hand, Bontá’s packaging is fresh and sophisticated, the company says. Bontá is available in select retailers in the Metro New York area and the Hamptons as well as on Amazon.com. The brand also will be distributed by UNFI and KeHE.