EFFEN vodka releases limited-edition Chicago Cubs bottle

In 2017, two American icons converged as Beam Suntory signed a multiyear Legacy Partnership with the 2016 World Champion team: the Chicago Cubs. The exclusive distilled spirits sponsorship made EFFEN Vodka the Official Vodka of Wrigley Field, the home of the Cubs. In celebration of EFFEN Vodka as the Official Vodka of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, EFFEN Vodka released a commemorative, limited-edition bottle, wrapped in a unique, co-branded sleeve. The EFFEN and Chicago Cubs bottle is available in Chicago and select surrounding markets for a suggested retail price of $21.99 for a 750-ml bottle.