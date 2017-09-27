Kinky Cocktails Vixen
Kinky, a brand of Prestige Beverage Group, unveiled its newest Kinky Cocktails seasonal flavor: Kinky Vixen. A blend of cranberry, green apple and ginger, Kinky Vixen now is available nationwide. With 5 percent alcohol by volume, the new flavored malt beverage is packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $8.99.
Prestige Beverage Group, Mendota Heights, Minn.
Telephone: 651/659-6869
Internet: www.kinkybeverages.com
Distribution: National
