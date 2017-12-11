Vitaminwater active
Vitaminwater, a brand of The Coca-Cola Co., will launch active, a new line, in January. The nutrient-enhanced sports drinks offer electrolytes from coconut water and sea salt and are sweetened with cane sugar, the company says. Each bottle offers 100 calories. The lineup will be offered in three flavors: move it (strawberry black cherry), werk it (orange mango) and pump it (lemon lime). Vitaminwater active will be packaged in 15.2-ounce, PET bottles nationwide.
The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta
Telephone: 877/452-2328
Internet: www.vitaminwater.com
Distribution: National
