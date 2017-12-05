Ennio Ranaboldo appointed President of Martin Bauer Inc.

Martin Bauer Group has announced the appointment of Ennio Ranaboldo as its new President of Martin Bauer Inc., the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary based in Secaucus, N.J.

Ranaboldo joined the group after a long tenure at Lavazza where he was instrumental in establishing it as one of the leading specialty coffee brands in North America, the company says. He is a United States and Italian national, and lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., with his wife and three children, it adds.

“We are happy to have Ennio onboard, taking a lead of a capable team, tasked with the job of serving our clients and growing our presence not only organically but through a carefully planned expansion strategy and a much more robust direct presence in the U.S.,” said Albert Ferstl, managing director and board member of Martin Bauer Group, in a statement.

Ranaboldo added, “It’s a true honor to be part of the Martin Bauer family, whose legacy, solidity and outstanding products are not only a guarantee of quality and reliability for the industry and our customers, but the foundation for growth across all channels, also through stronger commercial alliances and, potentially, targeted acquisitions.”