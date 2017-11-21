Caribou Coffee introduces Bold North Blend

Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee introduced new Bold North Blend. This full-bodied dark roast was created as a tribute to the northern spirit, the company says. The Bold North Blend was designed for the thousands of football fans flocking to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII, taking place Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, it adds.

"As the Minnesota hometown coffee brand we are proud to be fueling Super Bowl LII. The Bold North Blend is our way of saying welcome to the great state of coffee — join us in the Bold North to celebrate," said John Butcher, president of Caribou Coffee, in a statement.

Caribou Coffee is proud to be the exclusive coffee of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, it says. In the spirit of hometown partnership, Caribou will be donating more than 50,000 cups during the course of the 10-day celebration, it adds.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Caribou Coffee and can't wait for the launch of Bold North Blend, as we believe this partnership really adds to the Super Bowl LII experience," said Maureen Bausch, chief executive officer of the Host Committee, in a statement.

Caribou Coffee created the new Bold North Blend exclusively for Super Bowl LII from the top 1 percent of the world's beans roasted in small batches to create a bold, smooth and rich taste. Like all Caribou Coffee, this blend is also 100 percent Rainforest Alliance Certified. Starting in late December, Bold North Blend will be exclusively sold in Minnesota Caribou Coffee locations and online, and will be available prior to December for B2B/Bulk purchases, it says.