Harvest Soul Organic releases new packaging design

Farm-to-Bottle Functionality

Harvest Soul Organic announced a new packaging design for its lineup of blended vegetable and fruit beverages. The rich, vibrant design brings focus to the creativity, its high quality and the healthy ingredients that go into the whole-food beverages, the company says. The project was led by Harvest Soul’s marketing team and Foerstel Design and was the result of consumer research designed to measure the strength of the product’s new design and purchase intent among traditional juice drinkers. The company also updated its logo, while retaining its iconic “leaf/heart” imagery, further supporting the company’s farm-to-bottle values, it says. “Our ingredients and our process are the heroes, so we wanted to really show them off on our new packaging,” said Kevin P. Quirk, Harvest Soul chief executive officer, in a statement. “Consumers appreciate how healthy our juices really are when compared to typical high-sugar/low-fiber pressed juices. Whole food beverages really are the next huge opportunity in juices.” Available in four flavors — Sweet Green, Sunrise Berry, Island Fruit and Celery Beet — Harvest Soul Organic’s redesigned 12-ounce, BPA-free bottles will hit retail shelves throughout the next few months.