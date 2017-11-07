Infographic: Demographics of the beer consumer
Beverage Marketing Corporation data highlights who beer consumers are
With more than 235 million adults aged 21 or older in the United States in 2016, based on data from Scarborough Research, one might wonder what demographics comprise the legal-drinking-age beer consumer. In Beverage Marketing Corporation's U.S. Beer Guide 2017, we gain a deeper understanding of who is the modern beer consumer.
