Angry Orchard, a brand of The Boston Beer Co., announced the nationwide release of Angry Orchard Pear, a hard fruit cider made with apples and pears. Angry Orchard Pear is made with a blend of domestic culinary pears and apples, the company says. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, Angry Orchard Pear provides a fresh take on traditional hard cider, and is refreshing and versatile, it adds. The new hard cider is packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles that retail between $7.99 and $9.99.

The Boston Beer Co., Boston

Internet: www.angryorchard.com

Distribution: National