Angry Orchard Pear
Angry Orchard, a brand of The Boston Beer Co., announced the nationwide release of Angry Orchard Pear, a hard fruit cider made with apples and pears. Angry Orchard Pear is made with a blend of domestic culinary pears and apples, the company says. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, Angry Orchard Pear provides a fresh take on traditional hard cider, and is refreshing and versatile, it adds. The new hard cider is packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles that retail between $7.99 and $9.99.
The Boston Beer Co., Boston
Telephone: 617/368-5000
Internet: www.angryorchard.com
Distribution: National
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry