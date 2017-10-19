Upstart company Traverse City Whiskey Co. introduced its portfolio of premium whiskies and bourbon made in Michigan. Sourcing all grains from the Midwest, the company’s permanent portfolio includes three expressions: Straight Bourbon XXX Whiskey, which is aged four years and bottled at 43 percent alcohol by volume, and has a suggested retail price of $33; American Cherry Edition features hints of cherry, is 37 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $30; and North Coast Rye, which is a blend of two mash bills, is bottled at 90 proof and has a suggested retail price of $40. The core portfolio is packaged in 750-ml bottles that are available in select markets. The company also offers two limited-edition whiskey expressions at its stillhouse. Port Barrel Finish is a signature bourbon aged for three years and rested for an additional year in Port Wine barrels; it is bottled at 43 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $40. Barrel Proof Bourbon is barreled at 115 proof and bottled four years later. The company’s most-premium expression, Barrel Proof Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $75.

Traverse City Whiskey Co., Traverse City, Mich.

Telephone: 231/922-8292

Internet: www.tcwhiskey.com

Distribution: Select markets