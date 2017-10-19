Traverse City Whiskey
Upstart company Traverse City Whiskey Co. introduced its portfolio of premium whiskies and bourbon made in Michigan. Sourcing all grains from the Midwest, the company’s permanent portfolio includes three expressions: Straight Bourbon XXX Whiskey, which is aged four years and bottled at 43 percent alcohol by volume, and has a suggested retail price of $33; American Cherry Edition features hints of cherry, is 37 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $30; and North Coast Rye, which is a blend of two mash bills, is bottled at 90 proof and has a suggested retail price of $40. The core portfolio is packaged in 750-ml bottles that are available in select markets. The company also offers two limited-edition whiskey expressions at its stillhouse. Port Barrel Finish is a signature bourbon aged for three years and rested for an additional year in Port Wine barrels; it is bottled at 43 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $40. Barrel Proof Bourbon is barreled at 115 proof and bottled four years later. The company’s most-premium expression, Barrel Proof Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $75.
Traverse City Whiskey Co., Traverse City, Mich.
Telephone: 231/922-8292
Internet: www.tcwhiskey.com
Distribution: Select markets
