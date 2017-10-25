James Henry Bourbon Whiskey, Rye Whiskey

Grain-to-glass distillery Moonrise Distillery Inc. introduced its two newest products: James Henry Bourbon Whiskey and James Henry Rye Whiskey. Both products are 45 percent alcohol by volume and retail nationally with a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750-ml bottle. James Henry Bourbon Whiskey is a traditional bourbon, majority corn with barley, rye and wheat; double distilled; and aged in newly charred American white oak for three years, the company says. The product is a full-flavored, smooth bourbon with hints of oak, cinnamon, caramel and vanilla, it adds. James Henry Rye Whiskey is made mostly with rye, with corn wheat and barley added for additional flavor, the company says. The product tones down the “bite” of traditional rye whiskey with the other grains introduced to the mash, it says. The rye whiskey is double distilled and aged in American white oak for three year; it’s smooth and features hints of cinnamon and oak, it adds.

