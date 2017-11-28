Triple Barrel American Whiskey, Napa Valley Heritage Cask Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Marking the distillery’s first foray into brown craft spirits, Tommyrotter Distillery released Triple Barrel American Whiskey and limited-edition Napa Valley Heritage Cask Straight Bourbon Whiskey. A blend of two Indiana bourbons and one Tennessee whiskey, the Triple Barrel American whiskey is 46 percent alcohol by volume and is light and sweet. Aged in two types of white American oak barrels and finished in a red wine French oak barrel, the whiskey offers hints of cherry, citrus and honey, with vanilla caramel and oak spice coming through on the finish, the company says. The Triple Barrel American Whiskey is available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $39 for a 750-ml bottle. At 47.5 percent alcohol by volume, the Napa Valley Heritage Cask Straight Bourbon Whiskey is aged in handpicked French oak bourbon barrels, which previously aged 2012 Heritance Cabernet Sauvignon. The craft spirit features deep black cherry and plum notes with a full-bodied caramel and light smoke finish, it adds. Part of the Tommyrotter’s Masterwork Collection, the Napa Valley Heritage Cask Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available in limited quantities in select markets with a suggested retail price of $70 for a 750-ml bottle.
Tommyrotter Distillery, Buffalo, N.Y.
Telephone: 716/312-1252
Internet: www.tommyrotter.com
Distribution: Select markets
