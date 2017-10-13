Commentary

Beer brands sponsor fall festivals

Fall-inspired beverages compliment consumer events

Barbara Harfmann, Between Drinks column
October 13, 2017
Barbara Harfmann
KEYWORDS oktoberfest / seasonal beer
Reprints
No Comments

The long-awaited Oktoberfest season officially is here. Many bars, restaurants and retailers promote fall offerings starting in September to get a jump on consumer excitement for fall flavors like pumpkin spice, maple, cinnamon, ginger and apple cider.

Fall also is a prime season for many outdoor street festivals featuring music, food, dancing and, yes, beer. To inspire trial and tasting, many beer companies sponsor fall Oktoberfest events that feature their beers and logos on signage, plastic steins, T-shirts and more.

For example, Paulaner München and Moerlein Lagers & Ales were among the German-style ales on tap during a Labor Day weekend event in Cincinnati, while Hofbräuhaus was the featured beer at a German Day weekend event in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. My adult Chicago Donauschwaben dance group, along with dance groups from across the country and Canada, wore traditional Bavarian dirndls and black tratchen (vests) and enjoyed performing for a clapping crowd.

Our group also danced twice at Rosemont, Ill.-based Hofbräuhaus, which traditionally hosts bands and dance groups during September and October, which likely helps boost on-premise sales.

As summer fades into fall, it’s likely that more consumers are switching their beverages to reflect the cooler days while also enjoying fall-inspired beverages when tailgating at football games or gathering at local restaurants and bars.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Recent Articles by Barbara Harfmann

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market impacts industry

Two Leaves and a Bud Tea Co. pioneers compostable sachets

2017 Wholesaler of the Year: Grey Eagle Distributors

Wine and spirits companies educate consumers about careers options

Barbara-h200x200

Barbara Harfmann, managing editor of Beverage Industry, visits beverage companies for cover stories and facility tours, and writes and edits for the magazine’s print and online components. She also represents the magazine at trade shows and events. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications and Public Relations from Illinois State University.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.