Groundwork Single Origin Cold Brew

In partnership with AMUCC empowering female organic coffee farmers in Colombia, Groundwork Coffee Co. launched a bottled, single-origin Colombia-AMUCC cold brew, the first in their new Single Origin Cold Brew Series. The new product is organic, Fair Trade certified and Non-GMO Project verified. The ready-to-drink, cold-brew coffee is smooth and juicy with notes of tangerine, red currant, milk chocolate, green apple and clover honey, it says. The Colombia-AMUCC Single Origin Cold Brew is packaged in 12-ounce bottles that have a suggested retail price of $3.50. It is available at Groundwork’s Los Angeles and Portland, Ore., cafes, and at select Whole Foods Market locations. The company expects to expand distribution to natural and specialty grocery stores along the West Coast in coming months.

