Specialty Coca-Cola bottle cap coins released

GovMint.com and ModernCoinMart, in cooperation with S&A Partners — The Official Coca-Cola Licensee for Collectible Coins — has teamed up with The Coca-Cola Co.’s Coca-Cola brand to bring collectors legal-tender silver dollars that look like Coca-Cola bottle caps.

Struck in six grams of 99.9 percent pure silver, the $1 silver coins are officially licensed by Coca-Cola and are legal-tender dollars making them both a meaningful and long-lasting collectible item, the companies say.

At first glance, the coins look like large Coca-Cola bottle caps: the white logo shining on a field of red. But flip them over, and collectors will find the coin's weight, purity, 2018 date and $1 Fiji legal-tender value. State-of-the-art minting technology and colorization techniques were used to replicate the shape and appearance of Coca-Cola bottle caps, the companies explain.

Each raw coin comes in a collectible Coca-Cola branded tin adding to the appeal of each silver release.

The caps are available for a limited time at https://www.govmint.com/2018-fiji-1-dollar-silver-coca-cola-bottlecap-proof and http://www.moderncoinmart.com/cocacola.