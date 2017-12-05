Only What You Need Inc. now offers OWYN ready-to-drink, plant-based protein shakes, which boast 20 grams of plant protein, organic greens and more than 500 mg of omega-3 fatty acids. The lineup does not contain dairy, gluten or soy, the company says. Available in three flavors — Cold Brew Coffee, Dark Chocolate and Vanilla — the protein shakes are made with the company’s protein blend, featuring pea protein, organic pumpkin powder and organic flaxseed oil. Additionally, the lineup offers 5 grams of fiber and 180 calories in each 12-ounce bottle. OWYN Plant-Based Protein Shakes have a suggested retail price between $3.49 and $3.99 for a bottle and is distributed throughout New York City, with national roll outs planned in 2018. The lineup also is available for purchase on Amazon.com and the company’s website, liveowyn.com.

Only What You Need Inc., Fairfield, N.Y.

Telephone: 833/533-7061

Internet: www.liveowyn.com

Distribution: Select markets and online

Ingredients: Cold Brew Coffee: Filtered water, OWYN Protein Blend (pea protein, organic pumpkin powder, organic flaxseed oil), vegetable fiber, organic cane sugar, organic sunflower oil, natural flavors, organic sunflower lecithin, organic guar gum, greens blend (organic broccoli, organic spinach, organic kale), monk fruit extract and Himalayan pink salt.