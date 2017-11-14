15-pack option of Bold Rock Cider available nationwide
New packaging format expands usage occasions
A Bold Move
In time for fall, Bold Rock Hard Cider announced the release of its flagship Bold Rock Apple in a new packaging size: 15-packs of 12-ounce cans. The revamped packaging also includes new illustrations that capture the essence of the company’s commitment to treading lightly, using locally sourced fruit and a nod to the founders’ inspiration for establishing a craft hard cider company, it says. The 15-pack format also gives consumers the portability of the cans for outdoor drinking occasions, including football tailgating, barbeques and camping. “Our loyal customers enjoy Bold Rock Hard Cider while sharing experiences, often outdoors,” Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jeff Liebhardt said in a statement. “We’re excited to give them a new option for enjoying our product in packaging that speaks to the essence of our brand.”
