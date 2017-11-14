Mister Cartoon creates hand-rendered bottle design

Honoring the dead

Tequila Cazadores debuted a limited-edition blanco bottle, reimagined by legendary tattoo artist Mister Cartoon in honor of Día de los Muertos (Nov. 1). The hand-rendered bottle design features Mister Cartoon’s signature fine-point style, symbolically nodding to the Día de los Muertos traditions Mister Cartoon values most, the company says. Available nationwide, the Mister Cartoon X Tequila Cazadores Día de los Muertos bottle is adorned in symbolic black, white and gray artwork, with illustrations of a skull to honor the memories of lost loved ones, a rose to welcome new beginnings, and a woman to represent love and the importance of celebrating the good times, it says. The Tequila Cazadores iconic stag is part of the design as a reminder to be bold and fearless in the pursuit of dreams, it adds. “Mister Cartoon is an artist who, like Tequila Cazadores, boldly carries his heritage with him, allowing his passion for who he is and where he came from to shine through his work,” said Manny Hinojosa, brand ambassador for Tequila Cazadores, in a statement. “We are honored to collaborate with him on a special Día de los Muertos bottle design, celebrating one of the most traditional holidays in the Mexican culture.” Inspired by illustrations from the limited-edition bottle, Mister Cartoon also created a set of skull bandanas. The bandanas are available for purchase through MisterCartoon.com/shop and 100 percent of proceeds from sales will be donated to disaster relief in Mexico.