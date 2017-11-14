Ingredient suppliers announce non-GMO certifications
Ingredion announces succession plan
Ingredion Inc., Westchester, Ill., announced 17 additions to its portfolio of Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient solutions. The additions bring Ingredion’s total number of Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to 133, the company says. In other news, the company announced that its Board of Directors unanimously selected James P. (Jim) Zallie as the company’s president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Ilene Gordon, the current chief executive officer, president and chairman, will serve as the company’s executive chairman of the board until her retirement in July 2018. Zallie immediately joins Ingredion’s Board of Directors.
