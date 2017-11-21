Suja Organic Kombucha
Expanding on its portfolio of organic, better-for-you juice drinks, Suja Life LLC now offers Organic Kombucha. In addition to being non-GMO, the kombuchas are certified non-alcoholic, the company says. They contain 5 billion colony-forming units of probiotics and feature functional adaptogens, it adds. The lineup is offered in four varieties: Berry Kombucha, which includes the adaptogen schizandra; Peach Kombucha, which features the adaptogen reishi; Ginger Kombucha, which is made with the adaptogen ashwagandha; and Green Kombucha, which contains the adaptogen moringa. Suja Organic Kombuchas are exclusively available at Target stores nationwide packaged in 15.2-ounce bottles.
Suja Life LLC, Oceanside, Calif.
Telephone: 855/879-7852
Internet: www.sujajuice.com
Distribution: National
Ingredients: Green Kombucha: Water, organic kombucha, organic pineapple juice, organic cane sugar, organic lemon juice, organic ginger juice, organic spirulina powder, organic chlorella powder, organic moringa and probiotic lactobacillus rhamnosus.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry